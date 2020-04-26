|
Marsha K. Schmotz It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful sister and wife Marsha Schmotz. She was born July 14, 1947 to Jim and Eula Griggs, they preceded her in death. Marsha retired from the Commerce Bank where she was a teller. Marsha wore many hats in her life and was always the life of the party. She is survived by husband Jerry, sister, Patty Simmons, two nephews, three great nephews and many loyal friends. In lieu of flowers, Marsha requested contributions to ASPCA. No service is planned. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020