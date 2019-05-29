Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
(816) 632-2158
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Beckett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha L. Beckett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marsha L. Beckett Obituary
Marsha L. Beckett 1957-2019 Marsha Lynn Beckett, 62, Cameron, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Marsha was born February 17, 1957 to James E. and Geraldine (Huckaby) Scott in Columbia, Missouri. She was a 1975 graduate of Hickman High School, Columbia, MO and a 1979 graduate from the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO. On October 11, 1980, Marsha married Wilfred "Bill" Beckett, Jr. in Columbia, Missouri. She spent her working years at various companies before settling in to help her husband in the family business, Beckett Gas and philanthropic work. Her passion was family and travel, especially in the Caribbean. She was preceded in death by her son, Ryan; father, James; step-father, Warren Dampf; grandparents, Bertie and Jean Huckaby and Elva and Edith Scott; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Ann Beckett. Survivors: husband, Bill, of the home; son, Tyler (Bless) and granddaughter, Mira Beckett, North Kansas City, MO; mother, GerriScott, Columbia, MO; sister-in-law, Judy (Tom) Sifers, Granby, CO; niece and nephew, Ashley and Brad Sifers; step-brother, John (Marcia) Dampf. Visitation: 6-8:00PM, Wednesday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Graveside Inurnment: 10:30 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to the Marsha Beckett Memorial Fund to benefit local charities and causes. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now