Marsha L. McVey Marsha L. McVey, age 69, of Kansas City, MO passed away June 19, 2020 at Sunrise of Lenexa in Lenexa, KS. Marsha was born in Kansas City, MO to Robert and Anna Swanson. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 30 years, Douglas. Marsha graduated from North Kansas City High School and attended one year of college at University of Central Missouri. She enjoyed reading novels and books, watching musicals and theater at Starlight and Theater League, listening to the Kansas City Symphony at Symphony in the Flint Hills and the Kauffman Center, going to the movies, traveling around the world (numerous states, Caribbean, Italy, France, United Kingdom) and spending time with her family and friends. She was an accountant and human resources generalist with Tower Properties. She also worked part time at Barnes & Noble. Marsha is survived by her son Peter (Anthony), and grandson Aiden of Lenexa, KS and daughter Sara (Mike), and granddaughter Emma, of Kansas City, MO. Brothers Robert (Paulette), of Corpus Christi, TX, and Steve (Becky), of Kansas City, MO and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be at Floral Hills Funeral Home on June 24, 2020 from 1 PM to 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. We encourage family and friends to wear masks and to follow all recommended guidelines with regard to the current virus outbreak
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 23, 2020.