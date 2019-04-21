Marsha Rae Carpenter Marsha Rae Carpenter, 69, of Kansas City, MO passed away on April 18, 2019. Marsha was born on July 13, 1949 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Maxine and Arnold Johnson. She was big sister to Kristie Johnson Tilden. She married Herb Carpenter on June 19, 1971 & shared youthful adventures with him until the birth of their three daughters - Jennifer, Kim, & Leanna. Marsha was a devoted and involved mother, aunt, & friend. She was fond of Forced Family Fun Days, Girl Scouts, church softball & volleyball games, and anything related to the water. She worked for the Federal Government for 23 years & was known as the High Shah of Finance. The role of her lifetime began with the birth of her grandchildren Teddy, Luke, and Violet. She became "Mema" and there has never been a more doting or proud grandparent. Visitation is Tuesday, April 23rd at 2:00 pm with a Celebration of Life following at 3:00pm at Mount Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, volunteer to serve a meal at or send donations to: Kansas City Hospice House, KCHPC, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114. Financial donations may also be sent to Marsha Carpenter Memorial Fund at Holmeswood Baptist Church, 9700 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131. Online condolences may be made at: www.mtmoriah.net.



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary