Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
For more information about
Marsha Bjerkan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Bjerkan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha S. Bjerkan


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marsha S. Bjerkan Obituary
Marsha S. Bjerkan Marsha Sawyer Bjerkan, 62, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away at home, surrounded by her closest loved ones, on Monday, February 25, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, at 2:00pm followed by a memorial service at 3:00pm at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Marsha was born on June 26, 1956, the youngest of three children born to Theodore and Susan (Sawyer) Bjerkan. A lifelong Kansas City area resident, she graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and received a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Marsha was ambitious, enterprising, and loved to work. She spent much of her career with AT&T, T-Mobile, and in private consulting, managing hundreds of people, and most recently with Morgan Stanley. But no job was too insignificant, and she had many, including her childhood popsicle stand, a lawn care business, restaurant waitress, bus driver, Colorado firefighter, travel tour guide, book author, home buyer and renovator, and landlord. People were her passion and she easily engaged others to share their life stories. She was an ever positive spirit and personified the title of her book, "Simply a Role Model". She never shied away from physical activity and pursued long distance biking, hiking, marathons, triathlons, tennis, golf, and yoga. With her beloved rescue dog, Andie, they formed a certified therapy team that brightened many souls. Family was her priority and she never missed a chance to support her nephews and niece, whom she adored, and together they enjoyed many laughs, long talks, and spirited games of poker. She is survived by her brother James T. Bjerkan (Deborah) of Leawood, sister Kristine Lawrence (Dean) of Weatherby Lake, Missouri, nephews Hans and Erich, niece Lillian, and countless loving friends. Marsha will be greatly missed by the many lives that she touched. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pets for Life or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now