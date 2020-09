Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Marshall's life story with friends and family

Share Marshall's life story with friends and family

Marshall Eugene Brooker passed away Sept. 12, 2020. Visitation: Sept. 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Outreach Restoration Branch, Independence, MO, service to follow, 1 p.m. Burial: Six Mile Cemetery, Sibley, MO, 3:00 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store