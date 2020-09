Or Copy this URL to Share

Marshall "Marty" Lee Sullins 61, passed away Aug. 28, 2020. Celebration of Life: 3-4 p.m. Sept. 6, Family Christian Academy, 11625 E 15th Street, Independence MO 64052 Arr: Royer's New Salem



