Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Marshall M. Wardwell


1929 - 2019
Marshall M. Wardwell Obituary
Marshall M. Wardwell Marshall M. Wardwell of Kansas City, KS, passed away at the age of 90 years old on September 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. Services will be held Thursday, October 3, at 10:00 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2 from 6:00 8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wyandotte Tabernacle or Unleashed Pet Rescue, Mission, KS. Marshall was born in Kansas City, KS, on January 12, 1929 to Thomas and Ellen Wardwell. He attended Central Junior and Wyandotte High School. Marshall met his future bride, Nora Simpson, as a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle, later known as First Assembly God, at 7th & Riverview. They married on June 30, 1947 and together, raised 5 children. Marshall worked for the Rock Island Railroad as a carman from 1948 until 1986. During retirement, he and Nora lived at Gravois Mills on the Lake of the Ozarks for 27 years. Marshall had a passion for fishing, especially with his grandchildren. He enjoyed feasting on Nora's fried crappie. He loved watching all wildlife, from hummingbirds to deer. He frequented the KC Zoo with his grandson, Jonathan. He was appreciative of all types of music, including gospel, jazz, classical and country, attending events at the Kauffman Center and local jazz clubs with his sons. Those who knew him, were aware of his larger than life personality and his quiet compassion for those in need. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Walter and sister, Aline Stull. He leaves to mourn his passing, Nora, his wife of 72 years, children, Marshall (Connie), Nancy (David) Kozak, Donna (Karl) Ferlas, John (Nancy), David (Rebecca), 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 1, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
