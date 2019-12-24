|
Marta Albitar-Naji A much loved "Gigi" Marta S. Albitar-Naji passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family in Prairie Village KS on Wednesday, December 18 th 2019, from Pancreatic Cancer after an almost 2 year battle. Marta is survived by Mike Cooney, her significant other of almost 7 years. Marta is preceded in death by her parents Maja and George Griffith; sister Lana Wyatt, death in January of 2019. Marta is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Samira Kiger and her husband Brent Kiger; her granddaughters Ryah (6) and Ava Kiger (2); ex-husband Ali Naji, her siblings Robert Griffith, Sandra Griffith, Tom Griffith and George Griffith; her brother in law Jim Wyatt; her niece and nephew Brandon Griffith, his son Parker Griffith; Ryan and Amber Bult, and their children Caroline and Kaleb. Marta Sharon Albitar-Naji was born in Gardner, Kansas on February 8 th , 1952 to Maja and George Griffith, and graduated from the original Olathe High in 1970. She worked for Montgomery Ward and traveled to and from Chicago to train new employees while visiting her sister, Lana and her husband Jim in Chicago. She then went on to work at the Johnson County Sheriff's department in accounting for 17 years. Marta was married in 1976 to Ali Naji and they were married for 13 years and had their only daughter, Samira Kiger. Marta most enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies and her "Wednesdays with Gigi" that she religiously posted on Facebook. She loved her daily crosswords, drawing, quilting, cooking and baking. She was most recently working on crocheting a blanket for her granddaughter Ryah. She developed a newfound love for gardening and her immaculate rose bushes, thanks to her many days spent with Mike in their garden in their house in Prairie Village. Many knew her for her spirit of justice and standing for what was right in this world. The Memorial will be held at Heartland Community Church at 12175 S. StrangLine Rd, Olathe, KS 66062 on Saturday December 28 th at 11 am, officiated by Michelle Pemberton, followed immediately by a visitation. The family would love for you to join in remembering Marta. In memory of Marta and her love for animals, please consider a donation to the Great Plains SPCA or Braden's Hope. Mother frequently said during treatments how unfortunate it was to deal with cancer, but she "couldn't fathom the children that had to endure". https://www.bradenshope.org/wp/ https://www.greatplainsspca.org/donate/ "Mom fought the good fight for more time spent with her family; what was always, till the end, the most important to her".
