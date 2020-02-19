|
|
Marta Giovanna Hill Marta Giovanna (Vitri) Hill passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Trieste, Italy on the last day of the year in 1930. She was the youngest of four children, and the darling of her many aunts and large family. In 1953 she came to the United States with her first husband, Lloyd Burke Bronston, and a new baby. Her ambition and drive motivated her to establish a successful drapery business that she managed for over 20 years. In 1971, she married Harold Lee Hill, and together they built a comfortable life. She was an accomplished seamstress, having learned her craft from her aunts in Italy; and she was an avid gardener. Most days she would be working among her many roses, tending her beloved gardenias, and pruning her vegetables. She was meticulous with her yard and did her own mowing until illness claimed her strength just two years ago. Her husband of 35 years, Harold, preceded her in death as did her parents, two brothers and a sister, as well as a nephew and niece ; She had immeasurable love for those left behind, beloved daughter Teresa Ann McKinley, and cherished grandsons Pearce McKinley (Molly), and Jordan McKinley. Memorial and Funeral Services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Visitation is at 2:00pm and Funeral Services at 3:00pm. In honor of Marta's great love and generosity for animals, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090; https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give and/or Shep's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary, 17012 East Truman Road, Independence MO 64056; https://www.shepsplace.org/donate/ Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mtmoriah.net for the Hill family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020