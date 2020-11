Martha Eggeman

July 3, 1935 - November 10, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Martha Jean Eggeman, 85, of Liberty, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Cremation, private memorial services at a later date.

Martha Jean was born July 3, 1935 in Kansas City, Kansas to Thomas and Ethel (Holyfield) Adams. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with her family. Martha Jean was a CNA for many years at John Knox Village in Lee's Summit, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul Adams; sister, Ruth Pyles; and her husband of 41 years, William H. Eggeman.

Martha Jean is survived by her 6 children: Debra Tennison (Jack) Bolivar, MO; Denise Long, Warsaw, MO; Diana Butkovich (Scott) Independence, MO; Dennis Eggeman, KCMO; Donna Goldberg (Gary) Sarasota, FL; Dawn Eggeman, KCMO; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store