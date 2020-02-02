|
Martha Elizabeth Pool Chael Martha Elizabeth Pool Chael departed her earthly home on a heaven-bound journey on Jan 29, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tues, Feb 4 at 9AM, followed by a funeral service at 10AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 West 62nd St, Mission, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation designated "Chael Urban Ministry Fund" [https://tlcms.org], or to Metro Lutheran Ministry [https://www.mlmkc.org/donate-online.html]. Martha was born Feb 1, 1927 in Paducah, KY to parents Anna and Ivan Pool. She graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1944. Martha married Frederick P. Chael on Nov 21, 1953 in Paducah. The couple moved to Kansas City in 1954 and were blessed with the gifts of four sons. A strongly committed Christian, Martha was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was an active member of the Social Action Commission and fondly remembered for her work with the resettlement of Vietnamese refugee families. Reared in a family of limited resources, Martha became a strong advocate for the poor and homeless as a long-time volunteer for Metro Lutheran Ministry, resulting in several awards. Martha earned a degree at Penn Valley Community College and discovered hidden artistic talents. She loved to "play" in her garden and to express her Christian joy singing praises to the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents, son David Chael, brothers Ivan and Charles Pool, and sister Mary Anna Monroe. She is survived by her husband, Frederick Chael, sons Rick Chael (Kathleen), Mike Chael (Lori), and Ted Chael (Brenda), daughter-in-law Sue Ann Chael, brother John Pool, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. We will miss our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friendquite a gal she was. Bon voyage, Martha.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020