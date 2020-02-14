|
Martha Ellen Nill Martha Ellen Nill, 89, passed away peacefully on February 13th at the Brookdale Senior Living facility in Shawnee. Martha was born Nov. 6, 1930 in Kidder, Mo. She graduated from Washington Rural High School in 1948 and married Bill Nill in 1949. Martha was a long-time member of Central Christian Church and White Church Christian Church, both in KCK. She was a member of the White Church Adult Choir for many years and served as an elder. She was a loyal volunteer at St. Mary's Food Kitchen, where she met many wonderful friends. Martha loved to travel with her husband, Bill, and was a huge sports fan of the Royals, Chiefs and KU Jayhawks. She was co-owner of Nill Bros. Sports, where she enjoyed working with Bill and her dear friend, Donna Underwood. Martha will be remembered for her strength of character, tremendous work ethic and love of God and family. Her unselfish love and wisdom enriched the lives of her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Nill, parents Guy and Esther Ayers, brother Eugene Ayers and sister Dorothy Wilson. Martha is survived by sons Stan Nill (wife Kathy), Randy Nill (wife Diane) and grandchildren, Ashley Tranckino (husband Paul), R.J. Nill, Zach Nill, Chris Nill (wife Rachel), Kelsey Finley (husband Sean), Katelyn Nill, Dale Ayers, brother-in-law Bob Nill and four great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staffs at Brookdale and Catholic Community Hospice for their loving care over these past several years. Visitation will be at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS, on Monday, February 17th from 9:00-10:00 am, followed by her funeral service at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Learning Club of KCK or St. Mary's Food Kitchen. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 14, 2020