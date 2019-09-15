|
|
Martha Fowks Martha was born April 25th, 1936 in Kansas City to Fred and Adele Harris. Professionally, she was a court reporter for much of her life. Socially, she was a founding member and the first president of the contemporary art society in Kansas City. She spent 2 formative years working in Paris in the mid 1960s. This time defined her chic sense of style which is something she prided herself on for the remainder of her life. Martha's defining personality trait was selflessness. Her wants and needs fell last in line behind all others and she cared deeply about the happiness of those in her presence. She is survived by her husband William of 49 years, son Billy and his wife Sally, grandson Frankie, and sister Regina Hartnett and will be dearly missed. A future memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019