Martha (Marty) Frances Slaughter
July 9, 1926 - October 1, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Martha (Marty) Frances Slaughter, formerly of Belton and Peculiar, Missouri, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 1, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
An outdoor graveside service will be held on Monday, October 12 at 1:00pm at Mount Moriah, 10507 Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri. Social distancing will be observed.
Marty was born on July 9, 1926 in Ellis, Kansas to Henry F. and Martha E. Shinn. The Shinns lived in Bunceton, Missouri until 1942 when they moved to Kansas City. Marty graduated from Paseo High School in 1944.
Marty was married to Robert J. Greenwell in October 1954. Their daughter, Gayle, was born in 1955. Marty was then married to Henry James (Jim) Slaughter in August 1973. Mr. Slaughter preceded Marty in death in February 2004.
Marty leaves behind her daughter, Gayle (Tom, Jr.) Gonterman, grandsons Tom (Johnna) Gonterman III and Nathan Gonterman, and six great-grandchildren.
For those who wish to express their sympathy through a donation, you are invited to contribute to Joel Osteen Ministries (www.joelosteen.com/Give
) or the U.S. Veterans Administration (www.va.gov/OGC/GiftsToVA.asp
).
