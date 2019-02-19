Martha Helen Carter Martha Helen Carter, age 84, of Overland Park, KS passed away at St. Luke's Hospice House on Thursday, February 14, 2019 surrounded by family. The Rosary will be at 9:00 am with visitation following at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am and burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Luke's Hospice House or St. Agnes Catholic Church. Martha was born August 28, 1934 in Kansas City, MO. She worked at Retail Grocers Association but spent most of her life as a devoted and busy mother, wife and grandmother. Martha was full of spunk and life and was known to be very ornery. She had a quick, sly wit and enjoyed going to the boats, watching birds, playing bingo and people watching. She also liked her red wine and KU basketball. Martha was a long-time parishioner at St. Agnes Catholic Church before moving to La Cygne, KS and attending Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Martha touched many people's lives with her humorous and generous nature. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenworth and Helen Wynne; her husband of 52 years, Joseph D. Carter; sisters, Mary Martin and Ruth Wiedenmann; and brothers, Bill, Jack, Jim and Tom Wynne. Martha is survived by her four sons, Joseph II and wife, Keri, Edward, John and wife, Cindy, and William and wife, Jeanette; two daughters, Deborah Walker and Donna Schmalz and husband, Steve; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Arr: McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com



