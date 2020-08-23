Martha Hesentine Kepler Martha Hesentine (Harris) Kepler, age 93 of Lansing, KS passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Martha was preceded in death by parents (Thomas and Enid Harris), husband (James Phillip Kepler, Sr. in 1998, brother (Thomas L. Harris, Jr.), sister (Mary Jane Gates), a great-grandson (Dominick Barajas) and son-in-law (Joseph Bardwell). She is survived by her daughters, Judy Bardwell, Basehor, KS; Vicki Brawner (Wally) Tonganoxie, KS and her son, James Kepler, Jr. (Sherry) Marshall, MO. Martha is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and her beloved poodle, Coco. There will be a graveside service, Tuesday, August 25th, 11am at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in KCK. Martha was an avid sports fan so please wear your favorite Chiefs, Royals, K-State, KU, etc. shirt to service.