Martha Jane Rexin May 12, 1943-June 10, 2019 In loving memory of Martha Jane Rexin, she died June 10th in Michigan. She is survived by her husband, Gerald D. Rexin; daughter, Angela Rexin; son, Jonathan Rexin (Valerie); brother, David Spuehler; and grandsons, Gregory and Jonah. Celebration of Life will be held August 3, 2019 at the New Haven Seventh- Day Adventist Church, 82nd & Antioch, Overland Park, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be sent to: www.chdfamilies.org/donate.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019