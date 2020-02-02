Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schweitzer United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Schweitzer United Methodist Church,
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Country Club United Methodist Church
Kansas City,, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Ridpath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jane "Marty" Ridpath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Jane "Marty" Ridpath Obituary
Martha Jane "Marty" Ridpath Martha Jane Ridpath, 88, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully at the Fremont Senior Living facility in Springfield, Missouri on January 28, 2020. She was the loving and caring wife for 64 years to Clark A. Ridpath, who survives her in Springfield. Her faith in God and love for family and friends gave her courage to fight valiantly against lung disease the past several months, leaving a final legacy for a life well lived. The world has lost a warm and loving person who made a special difference every day. The seeds of love, she gently planted, leave blossoms that will never fade away. She lived an exemplary life, as a devoted wife, a loving mother and a proud grandmother of an exceptional granddaughter. Marty was born in Joplin, Missouri on June 10, 1931, the daughter of John Wesley and Fern Evangeline Mericle. She graduated in 1949 from Joplin Senior High School, and in 1950 moved to Kansas City, Missouri. She entered in the University of Missouri, Kansas City, and earned a B.S. degree in Psychology and Sociology. In 1955, she married Clark A. Ridpath of Kansas City, Missouri and on January 6, 1969, welcomed their daughter, Carlin Ann Ridpath. Marty participated in many civic endeavors, which, among others, included serving as Chairman of the Board of the Women's Christian Association responsible for the operation of The Armour Home for the Elderly and the Gillis Home for Children in Kansas City, the Women's Society for Christian Service of the Methodist Church, as an active member of the Friends of U.M.K.C. School of Medicine, and for many years served as a senior Docent at the Williams Rockhill Nelson Gallery of Art. From 1950 until 1975 she was an active and faithful member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, and subsequently, from 1975 until death a dedicated member of the Country Club United Methodist Church, both in Kansas City. In 2015, Marty and her husband moved to Springfield, Missouri, to be closer to her daughter, Carlin Ann and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her only sister, Joan (Mrs. Horace) Hay of Athens, Alabama, and two nephews. She is survived by her husband, Clark A. Ridpath of the home, her only daughter, Carlin Ann Ridpath DelCampo, her son-in-law, Louis J. DelCampo, and her only granddaughter, Sophia M. DelCampo, all of Springfield, Missouri. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to the doctors, nurses and the entire staff at Cox South Hospital and Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital for the care and compassion extended to Marty, as well as the staffs of the James River Rehabilitation, and the Fremont Senior Living for their responsive and constant attention. Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Schweitzer United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jim Mason officiating, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Visitation will precede the services at 11:00 am. A memorial service is scheduled at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Country Club United Methodist Church. Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 West Norton Road, Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -