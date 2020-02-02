|
Martha Jane "Marty" Ridpath Martha Jane Ridpath, 88, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully at the Fremont Senior Living facility in Springfield, Missouri on January 28, 2020. She was the loving and caring wife for 64 years to Clark A. Ridpath, who survives her in Springfield. Her faith in God and love for family and friends gave her courage to fight valiantly against lung disease the past several months, leaving a final legacy for a life well lived. The world has lost a warm and loving person who made a special difference every day. The seeds of love, she gently planted, leave blossoms that will never fade away. She lived an exemplary life, as a devoted wife, a loving mother and a proud grandmother of an exceptional granddaughter. Marty was born in Joplin, Missouri on June 10, 1931, the daughter of John Wesley and Fern Evangeline Mericle. She graduated in 1949 from Joplin Senior High School, and in 1950 moved to Kansas City, Missouri. She entered in the University of Missouri, Kansas City, and earned a B.S. degree in Psychology and Sociology. In 1955, she married Clark A. Ridpath of Kansas City, Missouri and on January 6, 1969, welcomed their daughter, Carlin Ann Ridpath. Marty participated in many civic endeavors, which, among others, included serving as Chairman of the Board of the Women's Christian Association responsible for the operation of The Armour Home for the Elderly and the Gillis Home for Children in Kansas City, the Women's Society for Christian Service of the Methodist Church, as an active member of the Friends of U.M.K.C. School of Medicine, and for many years served as a senior Docent at the Williams Rockhill Nelson Gallery of Art. From 1950 until 1975 she was an active and faithful member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, and subsequently, from 1975 until death a dedicated member of the Country Club United Methodist Church, both in Kansas City. In 2015, Marty and her husband moved to Springfield, Missouri, to be closer to her daughter, Carlin Ann and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her only sister, Joan (Mrs. Horace) Hay of Athens, Alabama, and two nephews. She is survived by her husband, Clark A. Ridpath of the home, her only daughter, Carlin Ann Ridpath DelCampo, her son-in-law, Louis J. DelCampo, and her only granddaughter, Sophia M. DelCampo, all of Springfield, Missouri. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to the doctors, nurses and the entire staff at Cox South Hospital and Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital for the care and compassion extended to Marty, as well as the staffs of the James River Rehabilitation, and the Fremont Senior Living for their responsive and constant attention. Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Schweitzer United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jim Mason officiating, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Visitation will precede the services at 11:00 am. A memorial service is scheduled at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Country Club United Methodist Church. Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 West Norton Road, Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020