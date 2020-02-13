|
Martha Jane "Marty" Ridpath Martha Jane "Marty" Ridpath, 88 passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Springfield, MO. A former longtime resident of Kansas City, Mrs. Ridpath is survived by her husband Clark; daughter, Carlin Ann Ridpath DelCampo and husband Louis J. DelCampo and her only granddaughter, Sophia M. DelCampo, all of Springfield. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Country Club United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM. A reception will follow in the church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2020