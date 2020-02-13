Kansas City Star Obituaries
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schweitzer United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Schweitzer United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Country Club United Methodist Church
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Martha Jane "Marty" Ridpath

Martha Jane "Marty" Ridpath Obituary
Martha Jane "Marty" Ridpath Martha Jane "Marty" Ridpath, 88 passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Springfield, MO. A former longtime resident of Kansas City, Mrs. Ridpath is survived by her husband Clark; daughter, Carlin Ann Ridpath DelCampo and husband Louis J. DelCampo and her only granddaughter, Sophia M. DelCampo, all of Springfield. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Country Club United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM. A reception will follow in the church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2020
