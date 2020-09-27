1/1
Martha Jean Eaton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Jean Eaton
September 18, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Martha Jean Eaton, 96, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Tall Grass Creek. Cremation. Celebration of Life will be held (and with livestream at https://www.facebook.com/MtMoriahNewcomer) at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, at the Mt. Moriah and Freeman Funeral Home located at 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City; private burial in the Mount Moriah Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. before the service.
Martha was born on September 22, 1923 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Dayton and Julliet Pearl Closson Adams. She was a long time resident of KC, working in the insurance industry along with her late husband. She was an active member of The Village Presbyterian Church and avid supporter of the Johnson County Library and the Heart of America Council of the Boy Scouts. Mrs. Eaton was predeceased in death by her parents, her husband, Karl Francis Eaton, who died in 2004, and her son, Jay Adams Eaton, who died in 2001. She is survived by her close friend, George Lund, and numerous others at Tall Grass, her Church and her husband's relatives. Martha lived a full and wonderful life. As she would say "You receive as much as you give." Kindly omit flowers, contributions may be made to the Village Presbyterian Church of Prairie Village. For more information and to leave condolences, visit www.mt.moriah.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved