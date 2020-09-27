Martha Jean Eaton
September 18, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Martha Jean Eaton, 96, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Tall Grass Creek. Cremation. Celebration of Life will be held (and with livestream at https://www.facebook.com/MtMoriahNewcomer
) at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, at the Mt. Moriah and Freeman Funeral Home located at 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City; private burial in the Mount Moriah Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. before the service.
Martha was born on September 22, 1923 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Dayton and Julliet Pearl Closson Adams. She was a long time resident of KC, working in the insurance industry along with her late husband. She was an active member of The Village Presbyterian Church and avid supporter of the Johnson County Library and the Heart of America Council of the Boy Scouts. Mrs. Eaton was predeceased in death by her parents, her husband, Karl Francis Eaton, who died in 2004, and her son, Jay Adams Eaton, who died in 2001. She is survived by her close friend, George Lund, and numerous others at Tall Grass, her Church and her husband's relatives. Martha lived a full and wonderful life. As she would say "You receive as much as you give." Kindly omit flowers, contributions may be made to the Village Presbyterian Church of Prairie Village. For more information and to leave condolences, visit www.mt.moriah.net
.