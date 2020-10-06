1/1
November 27, 1924 - October 4, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Martha J. Jungmann, 95, went to be with her heavenly father on October 4, 2020. She was born in Iowa City, IA. Nov. 27, 1924 to Arch & Faye Kriedler.
Martha (Marty) will be remembered as a very loving & charitable woman, wife & mother. She will be greatly missed by her surviving family & many friends.
Martha is survived by her children, Jennifer Jungmann O'Neill, Thomas Paul Jungmann & Steven Gregory Jungmann, 7 grandchildren& 3 great-grandchildren. Her husband, Paul Edward Jungmann preceded her in death.
A celebration of Marty's life will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, October 6 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd; burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City Union Mission, 1100 E. 11th St., Kansas City, MO 64106.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
