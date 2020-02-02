|
Martha Lou Reith Martha Lou Reith, age 80, passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, AZ on January 22, 2020. Martha Lou Reith, "Marty" was born March 14, 1939 in Concordia, MO, to Paula Schlueter and Walter Reith. She had two older brothers, Jim and Doug, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents, who also lived in this small and tight-knit German-Lutheran community. She was baptized and later confirmed in her faith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and graduated from Concordia High School in 1957. Marty's life-long career and passion was nursing. She trained at Trinity Lutheran School of Nursing in Kansas City, MO, where the student body elected her President of the Student Council and "Miss Trinity," an acknowledgement of both her scholarship and leadership. She also had a case study published in the Missouri Nursing professional journal while still a student. After graduating from Trinity in 1960, she worked for three years at Trinity Lutheran Hospital as head nurse in the new-born nursery and then relocated to Arizona. Marty's ashes will be returned home to Concordia at a future date to be determined, at which time a Graveside Memorial Service will be held.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020