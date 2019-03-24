|
Martha Louise Devine Martha Louise Devine, 85, of Roeland Park, Kansas passed away on March 21, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church. She was born August 2, 1933 in KCMO and attended St. Therese Little Flower, Loretta Academy, Lillis High School, and then went on to business college. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, William and Virginia Massman, infant daughter Rosemary, sisters Mary Virginia Spies and Frances Madden. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James, brother, Ed Massman, daughters Terry Sweeney (Dave), Cece Muder (Mike), Martha Sledge (Gary), Patty Willhite (Bill), Joan Muzyka (Alex), and Chris Tholen (Tom), 18 grandchildren, 12.5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Agnes Church, 5250 Mission Rd, Roeland Park, KS 66205, or a . (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019