Martha Louise Romero
Martha Louise Romero Life long Resident of Kansas City passed on July 2, 2020 from her long fight with Renal Disease. Proceeded by Parents: Alice and Gregorio Araujo of Kansas City Mo. Grieving :Son David G. Romero of Kansas City Ks. Sisters: Kathleen Collins and Susan Araujo and their Families of Louisburg Ks. Thanks to all for prayers and best wishes in our time of morning. Due to COVID-19 and her wishes private services will be held. In lieu of flowers make a donation in her honor to your favorite charities.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
