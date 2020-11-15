1/1
Martha M. Melton
1940 - 2020
Martha M. Melton
August 18, 1940 - November 6, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Martha M Melton was born on August 18, 1940 from a union of Ernestine Melton and Frank Buford of Hammond, Texas.
Martha graduated from Bishop Hogan High School. Martha started working for the IRS, then switched her career to the Social Security Administration until her retirement in January 2004.
Martha was a faithful member of St. Monica Church where she served on the Knights of Peter Claver and Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Father Constantine Court #57. Martha enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling to locations such as Las Vegas, Texas and throughout Kansas. She also loved playing a variety of card games. One of the best parts of Martha was her smile and heart!
Martha is proceeded in death by her parents Ernestine (Melton) Madison and Frank Buford. Brothers Allen Polk and Donald (Tree) Buford.
Martha left behind to cherish her memories: sons Michael Melton of Great Falls, VA; DeWyane Melton (Rhonda) of Lee's Summit, MO; Diron Melton (Daretha) of Jacksonville, FL; daughter Delana Powell of Kansas City, MO; sister Eris Madison of Lewisville, TX; niece LeShanna Hall; nephew Enoch Moore; five grandsons DeVante Powell, Tyler Melton, Michael Melton II, Camden Melton, and Colin Melton; and a host of cousins and special friends.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
