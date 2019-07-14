|
Martha Pauline (Pat) Flory Puckett Pinelli 3-13-26 to 6-10-19 Pat was born in Overbrook, KS to Rova and Harold Flory. She graduated from Northeast High School in Kansas City, MO. She was a secretary at Mobil Oil and for several Air Force Base commanders. She retired in Klamath Falls, OR and later settled in Surprise, AZ with her husband, Jim, of 57 years. Pat lived a full life of traveling the world and was loved by all who met her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Betty Elmore and Marge Coffman, as well as 3 husbands. She leaves behind 3 daughters, Linda Given, Gina LeFever, & Michele Blackwell. She had 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held In October in Surprise, Arizona.
