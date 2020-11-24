1/1
Martha Sue Spencer
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Martha Sue Spencer
November 22, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Born November 28, 1939 to parents Martha and Tony Callies. She married the love of her life Tom Spencer on October 15, 1960. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 60 years. She is survived by her 2 sons, Brett (Ann) and Blake (Monique) and five grandchildren, Torry, Emma, Chloe, Jack and Reese. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at Church of the Resurrection and available to viewing on Facebook Live on Tuesday, November 24th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Wayside Waifs or Cancer Society of America. Her full Obituary and Condolences can be viewed online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
Her family invites everyone to the live stream of her service on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 1 pm Central Time through cor.org/memorialsonline.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
01:00 PM
View at cor.org/memorialsonline
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
