Martha V. Lee 72, died Aug. 8, 2020. Funeral: 1p.m. Aug. 11, Bailey & Cox Funeral Home Plattsburg. Interment in the Zimmerman Cemetery Polo, MO. There is no scheduled visitation. Arr: Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service



