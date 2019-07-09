|
Marthea L. Mance Marthea L. Mance, 97, Prairie Village, passed away peacefully, July 5th. She was an excellent mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed quilting, traveling and being with family and friends. Her life was long and loving. Marthea was preceded in death by her siblings, Fred "Bud", Virginia and Kerry; husband, George and grandson, Eric. She is survived by sons, Fred & Rose Ann, Mike & Narla, Tom, Gary & Deb and Jim; 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Marthea was "our little mommy" and the light of our lives. We will miss her very much. Her visitation will be 5 to 7pm, Wednesday, July 10th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel. Her funeral service will begin at noon, Thursday, July 11th at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park, KS. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 9, 2019