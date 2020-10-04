Martin Eugene ConrardySeptember 25, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - On Friday, September 25, 2020, Martin Eugene Conrardy, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 71. Martin was born on August 16th, 1949 in Dodge City, KS to Lawrence and Loretto (Downey) Conrardy. On August 5th, 1972, he married Kathleen Anne Killeen. They raised two sons, John Matthew and Benjamin Joseph.Martin had two passions, the game of golf and his two granddaughters, Abigail and Claire. In retirement, there was not a day that went by without the mention of his granddaughters or how to improve someone's golf game. His excitement and enthusiasm for teaching the game is evident in the way he delivered instruction to his friends and family. Anyone who knew him, ask about his golf game. He always had a story about a great round or something that he learned about himself. Martin will be remembered for his patient demeanor and his kindness.Martin was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence, his mother, Loretto, and his beloved wife Kathleen. He is survived by his two sons, Matt and Ben, his daughter-in-law, Beth, and two granddaughters, Abigail and Claire, and numerous siblings, nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17th, 2020, at 1:00 pm, Woodlawn Cemetery, 701 S. Noland Rd, Independence, MO 64050