Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE 68066
(402) 443-3624
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Prague, NE
View Map
Martin F. Machovec

Martin F. Machovec Obituary
Martin F. Machovec Martin F. Machovec, former Oblate of Mary Immaculate missionary priest, passed away on March 26, 2019 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, Nebraska following a brief illness. He was 83. Born in Kansas City, MO on May 17, 1936, he was the son of the late Dr. Frank T. and Anna (Hills) Machovec. Martin attended Assumption Catholic Grade School in Kansas City. He was ordained at St. Paul's Church in Pass Christian, MS on September 10, 1961 and celebrated his first Mass at Assumption Catholic Church, his home parish. Among his many assignments was teacher (1962 to 1965) and Vocation Director (1967 to 1971) at Our Lady of the Ozarks Seminary in Carthage, MO. Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 am at St. John Catholic Church in Prague, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin's memory to Tekakwitha Learning Center for Children, c/o St. Ann's Church, 1112 3rd Street, Waubun, MN 56589 Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019
