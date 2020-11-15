Martin K. Carignan

April 4, 1937 - November 11, 2020

Prairie Village, Kansas - Martin K. Carignan, Jr., 83, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away November 11, 2020. He was born April 4, 1937, in St. Charles, MO. He retired from CertainTeed, following a career that spanned 51 years. Martin was a member of Roger E. Sherman Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite bodies and Ararat Shrine Temple. At Ararat, Martin was a member of the Sandbuggy Unit, the Order of Quetzalcoatl, and the Royal Order of Jesters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shirley. Martin leaves his daughter, Kelly Carignan. His family is very grateful for the wonderful care he received at Kansas City Hospice House. Private burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234.





