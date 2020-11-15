1/
Martin K. Carignan
1937 - 2020
Martin K. Carignan
April 4, 1937 - November 11, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Martin K. Carignan, Jr., 83, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away November 11, 2020. He was born April 4, 1937, in St. Charles, MO. He retired from CertainTeed, following a career that spanned 51 years. Martin was a member of Roger E. Sherman Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite bodies and Ararat Shrine Temple. At Ararat, Martin was a member of the Sandbuggy Unit, the Order of Quetzalcoatl, and the Royal Order of Jesters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shirley. Martin leaves his daughter, Kelly Carignan. His family is very grateful for the wonderful care he received at Kansas City Hospice House. Private burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Goodby Martin, I will always remember your kindness and patience. May your daughter carry on your legacy.
Marlyn
Family
