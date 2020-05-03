Martin Lee "Marty" Kramer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin "Marty" Lee Kramer Martin "Marty"Lee Kramer, 80, retired state trooper, beloved father, grandfather, brother, friend, passed on 04/13/2020. He is preceded in death by parents; wife, Myrna; 4 brothers; 1 sister. Those left behind to honor & cherish his memory are his children, Michael Kramer, Julie Ann Summers, Robert Lane, Steven Hearrold, and Mindi Lorntzen; partner, Nancy Smith; grandchildren, Chris, Jeff, Jessica, Josh and Justin; great-grandchildren, Finley, Eva, Nash, Rylei and Presley; and many other family members and friends. Arr: handled by Hawkins Family Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved