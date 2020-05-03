Or Copy this URL to Share

Martin "Marty" Lee Kramer Martin "Marty"Lee Kramer, 80, retired state trooper, beloved father, grandfather, brother, friend, passed on 04/13/2020. He is preceded in death by parents; wife, Myrna; 4 brothers; 1 sister. Those left behind to honor & cherish his memory are his children, Michael Kramer, Julie Ann Summers, Robert Lane, Steven Hearrold, and Mindi Lorntzen; partner, Nancy Smith; grandchildren, Chris, Jeff, Jessica, Josh and Justin; great-grandchildren, Finley, Eva, Nash, Rylei and Presley; and many other family members and friends. Arr: handled by Hawkins Family Funeral Home.



