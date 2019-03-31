Martin Noel Hodges, DDS Martin Noel Hodges DDS (Marty), loving husband, beloved father and cherished grandfather, lived in Overland Park, Kansas, and passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 86. After years of failing health due to Parkinson's disease, he died peacefully in his home with his loving wife Marilyn and family by his side. Marty was born on October 2, 1932 in Norfolk, Virginia, to Desi Miller Fulcher and Harvard Edison Hodges. As a boy, he spent many summers on the beaches of Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks, and then attended Lynchburg College, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Upon graduation, he went into the Army and served in the Korean War from 1954-1956. He then went to work in Washington, DC for AT&T before moving to Kansas where he met his bride of 59 years this coming April 2nd. Due to his artistic nature, he next attended dental school at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, and continued to practice dentistry until 1993. He was often called 'Doc' and strove to always keep his patients pain free. He treated others as they would want to be treated which is how he lived his life. He was known for being a gentle and talented dentist to all. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Anne Hodges and two beautiful children, William Lance Hodges (wife Andrea) and Lynn Renee Martin (companion Rob Guignard). He was a loving grandparent to Kayla N. Hodges, Kevin O. Hodges (fianc‚e Nicole Budd), Anna L. Martin and Jacob A. Martin. He was a dear brother-in-law to William N. Stueck (wife Bo), and uncle to Matt Stueck and Erika (Stueck) Seshadri. Marty loved playing golf at Brookridge Country Club and playing games of all sorts. He had a generous heart and was a down-to-earth friend to many. He adored his family and always wanted everyone 'happy.' He was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan and followed all types of sports always having a game on to watch and enjoy with the family. He served as an usher at Village Presbyterian Church as well as a Stephen Minister, delivered Meals on Wheels to those in need and helped children at Ozanam Home for Boys. He was a member of United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue in Leawood, Kansas where the services will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Wesley Chapel followed by a celebration of life. A private family burial will be held prior to the services at Mount Moriah Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to: Encompass Hospice, Attn: Debby McNemee, 14833 W. 95th Street, Lenexa, KS 66215. Marty was a loyal, caring father and husband, a trusted friend to all, and a man who would give his shirt for a friend. He was a strong, proud and good man. He is so loved and will be missed by so many.



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019