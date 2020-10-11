1/1
Martin Pilewski
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Pilewski
July 7, 1962 - September 17, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Martin "Marty" Eugene Pilewski was born to parents Edward F. Pilewski and Barbara A. Pilewski (Bishop) in Copiague, New York on July 7, 1962. Marty was raised on Long Island and over the years spent time living in Corpus Christi, Texas and Alexandria, Virginia before settling in the Midwest in the mid 1990's. It was there that Marty met, fell in love with, and married Debbie Davis, after which they made their home in Independence, Missouri. Marty, a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps, was well known in the Kansas City area due to his career in the audio-visual industry. His system designs and other technical solutions have been installed in numerous, well known landmark facilities throughout the area. Marty will always be remembered for his unconditional love of others, his quick wit, and his ability to be a friend to anyone. He cherished the family he married into, loved KC Chiefs football, and could always be counted upon for great conversation. Preceding Marty in death were his father Edward Pilewski and his beloved wife Debbie Davis. He is survived by his mother Barbara (John Lowery), sister Jeanne Bravin (Scott), brother Edward Pilewski (Judy), and Debbie's children Rebecca Seynei and Austin Davis (Coleen) along with grandchildren David, Zach, Cody, Courtney, Trevor, Hayden, Lindsey, Chase, Brynlee, and Paige; great grandchild Castin, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Expressions of condolences may be sent to Marty Pilewski in care of Speaks Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, Mo 64055. No flowers at this time please. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 3-4pm, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence, MO. A celebration of life will follow at 4pm at the chapel.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved