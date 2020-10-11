Martin Pilewski

July 7, 1962 - September 17, 2020

Independence, Missouri - Martin "Marty" Eugene Pilewski was born to parents Edward F. Pilewski and Barbara A. Pilewski (Bishop) in Copiague, New York on July 7, 1962. Marty was raised on Long Island and over the years spent time living in Corpus Christi, Texas and Alexandria, Virginia before settling in the Midwest in the mid 1990's. It was there that Marty met, fell in love with, and married Debbie Davis, after which they made their home in Independence, Missouri. Marty, a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps, was well known in the Kansas City area due to his career in the audio-visual industry. His system designs and other technical solutions have been installed in numerous, well known landmark facilities throughout the area. Marty will always be remembered for his unconditional love of others, his quick wit, and his ability to be a friend to anyone. He cherished the family he married into, loved KC Chiefs football, and could always be counted upon for great conversation. Preceding Marty in death were his father Edward Pilewski and his beloved wife Debbie Davis. He is survived by his mother Barbara (John Lowery), sister Jeanne Bravin (Scott), brother Edward Pilewski (Judy), and Debbie's children Rebecca Seynei and Austin Davis (Coleen) along with grandchildren David, Zach, Cody, Courtney, Trevor, Hayden, Lindsey, Chase, Brynlee, and Paige; great grandchild Castin, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Expressions of condolences may be sent to Marty Pilewski in care of Speaks Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, Mo 64055. No flowers at this time please. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 3-4pm, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence, MO. A celebration of life will follow at 4pm at the chapel.





