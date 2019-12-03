|
Martin Robert Kopp Martin Robert Kopp, 83, of Shawnee, KS passed away at home on Nov. 20, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife of 31 years, Darlene; brother, Jack (Paula) Kopp; daughter, Beth (Mike) Hutzler, son, Douglas Kopp, stepdaughters, Cynthia and Donna Harris, stepson, Mark (Kristin) Harris; as well as many grandchildren. Bob was born on April 17, 1936 to Mildred and Martin Kopp and grew up in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Regis University in 1958 and soon began a career in Sales. He joined the Air National Guard in 1958 and completed it in 1964. He started his own sales company in 1984 (Repko Marketing). When he retired his passion became sports. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and prayed for the Royals every year. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 beginning at 2pm at Pinegate West Clubhouse, 6530 Barton Circle, Shawnee Mission, KS 66203. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 3, 2019