Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Kopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Robert Kopp

Send Flowers
Martin Robert Kopp Obituary
Martin Robert Kopp Martin Robert Kopp, 83, of Shawnee, KS passed away at home on Nov. 20, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife of 31 years, Darlene; brother, Jack (Paula) Kopp; daughter, Beth (Mike) Hutzler, son, Douglas Kopp, stepdaughters, Cynthia and Donna Harris, stepson, Mark (Kristin) Harris; as well as many grandchildren. Bob was born on April 17, 1936 to Mildred and Martin Kopp and grew up in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Regis University in 1958 and soon began a career in Sales. He joined the Air National Guard in 1958 and completed it in 1964. He started his own sales company in 1984 (Repko Marketing). When he retired his passion became sports. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and prayed for the Royals every year. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 beginning at 2pm at Pinegate West Clubhouse, 6530 Barton Circle, Shawnee Mission, KS 66203. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -