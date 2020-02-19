Kansas City Star Obituaries
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Marvin C. Bowles

Marvin C. Bowles Obituary
Marvin C. Bowles Marvin C. Bowles, 85, of Liberty, passed away February 17, 2020, at Norterre Living Center. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm, followed by a service celebrating Marvin's life at 2:30 pm, on Friday, February 21, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial at Crown Hill Cemetery in Excelsior Springs. Memorials are suggested to the . Marvin was born June 18, 1934, in Holt, MO, the son of Marvin Caples and Ruby Evelyn (Sheets) Bowles. He was united in marriage to Lou Ann McCrorey from Excelsior Springs on May 1, 1953, at Providence Baptist Church. Marvin worked many years as an over-the-road truck driver and was a 30-year member of the Teamsters. Along with his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his son, Terry Lee Bowles; and brother, Harry Bowles. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Lou Ann; daughters, Deborah Henderson (Danny) and Marla Ellison (Kurt); four grandchildren, Crystal Henderson, Jeremy Bowles, Kyle Ellison and Monica Ellison; sister, Dorothy Richey; brother, James Edward Bowles; and numerous nieces and nephews. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020
