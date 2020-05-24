Marvin E. Holsclaw Marvin E. Holsclaw of Overland Park, Kansas passed away at 92, on May 18th, peacefully of natural causes. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and friend. Born in 1927 in Watertown South Dakota, one of twelve children, he was raised in O'Neill, Nebraska, where he graduated from high school and was the first in his family to attend college, working his way through the University of Nebraska School of Pharmacy. He worked at Holstein's Pharmacy in Alliance Nebraska, where he married Shirley Ann Johnson, his loving wife of 68 years. There they had the first two of three children. In 1962 he began his second act by moving to Omaha, Nebraska and entering medical school and having a third child. He began practicing medicine at the age of 40 in Auburn Nebraska where he lived for 6 years before moving to Lincoln, NE and working until retirement at the Lincoln Clinic as a Specialist in Family Practice, delivering close to 200 babies. In 1999 , he began his third act, moving to Overland Park, Kansas to be near family. He was employed at The Social Security office in Kansas City, Missouri where he worked until he was 86. He is survived by his by loving wife Shirley, Son David Holsclaw and wife Mei of Prairie Village, grandchildren Charles, Cindy and Charlene and great-great-granddaughter Khora. Son Douglas Holsclaw of San Francisco, CA, and daughter Sharon Kenny and husband Terry and grandsons Joey Kenny and Tommy Kenny, also of Overland Park.



