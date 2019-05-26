Marvin Ferguson Marvin Junior Ferguson was born on December 5, 1931, in Eureka, KS, the son of Marvin Charles and Mary Alice (Omundson) Ferguson. He passed away on May 11, 2019, at his Lonesome Eagle Ranch in rural Platte County, Missouri. Marvin was a kind, intelligent and loving man, who always had a smile on his face and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a CPA, a Juris Doctor, and had a real estate license. He was a veteran of the United States Army and United States Marine Corps. Marvin and his wife, Sandra Lynn (Pruitt) Ferguson made Parkville, Missouri, their home and became vital members of the community and the progress of Parkville. In addition to Sandra, survivors include their children: Mark Marvin Ferguson and wife, Margaret Costanzo, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Haley Lynn Eisler and husband, Sean, of Parkville, Missouri; a brother, Donald Max Ferguson and wife, Gayanne, of Leawood, Kansas; grandchildren, Jacob O'Neill Eisler, Mikayla Ann Costanzo Ferguson, Mark Marvin Ferguson, Jr., and Jessica Lynn Eisler; a bonus daughter Heather Beaird-Eisler and husband Patrick, and bonus granddaughter, Kathryn Emily Eisler; niece's Cindy Salter and husband Steve, of Overland Park, Kansas, and Jan Buster and husband Bryce, of Overland Park, Kansas, a nephew, Matthew Ferguson, of Overland Park , Kansas, and several great nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to visit and celebrate Marvin's life from 11:00 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at The Park Place Banquet & Event Space, 160 English Landing Dr. Parkville, Missouri. Please come as you are. Marvin's favorite color to wear was pink. Pastels or pink are encouraged in honor of him. Graveside service and burial with full military honors will be held immediately after at Green Lawn Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Meyers Northland Chapel, Parkville, Missouri, or Memorial contributions, in memory of Marvin, are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and may be left in the care of the Meyers Northland Chapel, 401 Main St., Parkville, Missouri 64152, or made online at jdrf.org. To view the complete obituary and share memories of Marvin, please visit meyersnorthlandchapel.com.



