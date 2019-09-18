|
Marvin Frank Korn Marvin Frank Korn 82 of Overland Park, KS passed away September 17, 2019. Graveside service and interment will be 10:00am Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Road, Leavenworth, KS 66048. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohev Sholom Synagogue, Jewish War Veterans or the Boys Scouts of America. Marvin was born September 16, 1937 in Leavenworth, KS to Henry and Minnie (Botwinik) Korn. He graduated from Paseo High School and later proudly joined the U.S. Navy. After the Navy, he met and married the love of his life Judy. Marvin began working in sales and later worked for many years at Wayne Paper and even after retirement, he kept busy working because he loved to talk and meet new people. He enjoyed working at the New Theatre and also volunteered with the Boy Scouts. Marvin was also a member of Ohev Sholom Synagogue. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Ben Gurovitz and his sister, Rosamond Rae. Survivors include his loving wife, Judy Korn; daughters, Jennifer Korn, Amy King, Rachel Meyer; son Jeremy Korn; grandchildren, Rebecca (Luke) Bowers, Zach Rosenkrans, Carter Rosenkrans, Annica Davis, Braden Davis, Sebastian Guthrie, Vivian Holbrook, Kali Peterson, Vivian Peterson, Natalie Korn, Theodore Korn; great grandson, Rhys Bowers and another great grandchild on the way. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019