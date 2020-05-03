Marvin Gene Cunningham Marvin Gene Cunningham, age 86, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Kansas City, KS. Marvin was born May 1, 1933 to Marvin and Anna (nee Shea) Cunningham in Kansas City, KS. He attended Christ the King Grade School and graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1951. Drafted into the Army in 1953, he became a sergeant and served until 1955. Marvin married Carol, the love of his life, in 1956 and they were blessed with six children. He worked at Trans World Airlines for 41 years, retiring in 1992. Throughout his life he coached and was a fixture in the stands during sporting events for his kids, grandkids and his great grandkids. He greatly enjoyed golfing and bowling with his wife during his retirement. A charter member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Kansas City, KS, Marvin was a devout Catholic, a Eucharistic minister at Providence Hospital, and he volunteered at the food kitchen. Marvin also had a great sense of humor he kept his doctors and nurses in stitches. The family extends its great thanks to the staff at Brookdale, Crossroads and St. Lukes on the Plaza for their exceptional care. Marvin was a wonderful husband, a kind father, and a dear friend to a huge group of folks. Marvelous Marv will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Cunningham (nee Fluegel) and his children, Laurie Box (Robert), Kelly Maier (Daron), Melinda McCabe (Joseph), and Lisa Urquhart (William), seven grandchildren (Ryne, Blake, Morgan, Holly, Allison, Elizabeth, Ian, Conner) and three great grandchildren (Landon, Jackson, Maci). Marvin was preceded in death by his sons Michael and Patrick. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store