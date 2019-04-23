Kansas City Star Obituaries
Marvin John Wilhelm

Marvin John Wilhelm Obituary
Marvin John Wilhelm Marvin J. Wilhelm (2/17/32 4/20/19), a Veteran, was born in Kelly, KS to Frank and Amelia. He founded Windtrax "The Carwash Store" and loved RVing. He died in Shawnee, KS and is survived by his loving wife Peggy, his daughter Patty Daniels and family, his daughter Michelle Sommerfeld and family, his sister Geraldine, and his brother Joseph. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Amos Family Funeral Home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Church of the Resurrection West Campus. Full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 23, 2019
