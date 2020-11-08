Marvin Joseph WeishaarOctober 27, 2020Liberty , Missouri - Marvin Joseph Weishaar, 88, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A visitation will be held from 10:00am. - 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 14th at St. James Catholic Church, 309 South Stewart Road, Liberty, MO 64068; a Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon, Saturday, November 14th at the Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 5001 Northeast Cookingham Drive, Kansas City, MO 64156.Marvin was born May 2, 1932 in Elmo, Kansas to Hugo and Ollie Weishaar. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1950. Marvin attended The University of Kansas and graduated with a B.S. in Accounting in 1954. He was joined in marriage to Mary Czinczoll on June 12, 1954. While at KU, he served in the Navy ROTC program and after graduation, served as a Lieutenant from 1954-57. After his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Marvin and his family moved to the Kansas City Area. He worked for Peat Marwick Mitchell in Kansas City from 1957-1962, when he moved to Liberty, Missouri and started his own accounting business. Marvin operated his own firm from 1962-2001.Throughout his life, he was active in his community and participated in a variety of organizations. Marvin was a two-time president of the Rotary Club, president of the Liberty Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer of Habitat for Humanity, President of SCORE for small businesses, a member of the Board of Directors for the Mid-Continent Public Library, a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. James, a member of the Parrish Council – finance committee, active in Boy Scout Leadership roles and a member of the Board of Directors for BankLiberty from 1970-2007.Marvin was an avid KU basketball fan. He enjoyed Royals baseball, extensive travel with his wife, Mary and spending time with his family.Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Hugo and Ollie Weishaar, sisters Maudie Marie Vinduska and Evelyn Martin and his brother James (Bud) Weishaar.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Elizabeth Czinczoll Weishaar, daughter Marlene Nay, sons Marc Weishaar (Eileen), Martin Weishaar (Janet), Matthew (Anne Margaret), Michael Weishaar (Beth), 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley, 816-781-2000.