Marvin Lee Page Marvin Lee Page, 62, of Edwardsville, KS, passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2019 at Providence Medical Center from a combination of problems involving his heart, kidneys and liver. Marvin will be cremated, but a memorial service will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas. No visitation or interment is planned. This will be a simple service which is what Marvin would have wanted. Marvin was born on January 20, 1957, in Clinton, MO to Harold and Mildred Page. He was the youngest of four boys, the other three being half-brothers who had a different father. Marvin graduated from Schlagle High School in Kansas City, KS, in 1975 and received a Baseball Scholarship to Kansas City Kansas Community College. Unfortunately, he fell in love and did not stay there long enough to play any baseball, which is something he regretted for the rest of his life. He trained to become an HVAC Service Technician and worked in that field for a while. After that he worked at various jobs until 2011 when his health made it impossible for him to work any longer. Marvin was preceded in death by his mother and one brother. There are a number of people left to cherish his memory, including his father, Harold Page, who is currently a long-term resident at Shawnee Gardens Healthcare and Rehab Center in Shawnee, KS; two brothers, Michael E. Evans of Euless, TX and (Gary R.) Ric Evans of Shawnee, KS; and their family members who are too numerous to mention here. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.highlandparkfh.com Floral Arrangements, Don Evans Florist, Kansas City, Kansas.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 12, 2019