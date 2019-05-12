|
|
Marvin Lee Wycoff Marvin "Red" Wycoff of Shawnee, KS passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Marvin was born in Radium, KS to Estol and Golda Wycoff; he was the youngest of five children. Marvin married the love of his life, Mary Trimble, on December 18, 1960. He is survived by his wife, Mary, Shawnee, KS; his daughter and son-in-law Kim and Chuck Pisano and his beloved grandson, Adam Pisano, all of Lenexa, KS. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shawnee United Methodist Church 10700 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. A luncheon will follow at the Village Cooperative 12830 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66216. Please visit www.mtmoriah.net for the full Obituary.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019