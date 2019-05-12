Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
More Obituaries for Marvin Wycoff
Marvin Lee Wycoff

Marvin Lee Wycoff Obituary
Marvin Lee Wycoff Marvin "Red" Wycoff of Shawnee, KS passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Marvin was born in Radium, KS to Estol and Golda Wycoff; he was the youngest of five children. Marvin married the love of his life, Mary Trimble, on December 18, 1960. He is survived by his wife, Mary, Shawnee, KS; his daughter and son-in-law Kim and Chuck Pisano and his beloved grandson, Adam Pisano, all of Lenexa, KS. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shawnee United Methodist Church 10700 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. A luncheon will follow at the Village Cooperative 12830 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66216. Please visit www.mtmoriah.net for the full Obituary.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019
