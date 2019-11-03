Home

Marvin Michael Cunningham Marvin Michael (Mike) Cunningham, 62, of Osage Beach, MO, and formerly of Kansas City, KS, passed away the evening of Monday, Oct 28, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL. The son of Marvin and Carol Cunningham (nee Fluegel) was born on January 28, 1957 in Kansas City, KS. Mike attended Christ the King Grade School, graduated from Washington High School in 1975 and graduated from Southwest Missouri State. Mike was most comfortable at the Lake of the Ozarks and loved water activities. He was an avid fan of the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Mike wanted this obituary to say, "Rock Chalk!" He is survived by his parents and siblings, Laurie Box (Robert), Kelly Maier (Daron), Melinda McCabe (Joseph), Patrick Cunningham, and Lisa Urquhart (William). He had many nieces and nephews that he doted on. Services to be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
