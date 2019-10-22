Home

Marvin Pool 4/3/1932 - 10/15/2019 Marvin Pool, 87, of Riverside, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in Richmond, MO. Marvin was born April 3, 1932, in Kansas City, MO. He is the son of the late Marvin Fredrick and the late Jane (Shanks) Pool. He married Sheree French Nelson in 1997. Marvin owned and operated Pool & Canfield Construction Company, prior to semi-retirement, where he enjoyed many passions. Skiing, Travel, Piloting his Aircraft, Restoration of Classic Cars & Airplanes (Fairfax Ghost), Sailing, Woodworking. Survived by his wife, Sheree of the home, Sister; Dorothy & Lawrence Bentley, Lincoln, MO. Sons; Marvin F. (Muff) Pool, III, John Pool, KCMO and Dan Pool, Richmond, MO. Stepdaughters; Nichole & Scott McKenzie, Shauna and Jack Mansell. Stepson; Gerald Davenport, KCMO. 5 Grandchildren & 5 Greatgrandchildren. Contributions to Shirkey Hospice, Richmond, MO "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sunday, October 27th, 2-6 p.m. at Convergence, 103 E 18th Ave, NKC, 64116. Marvin Pool,
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 22, 2019
