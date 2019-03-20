Marvin Shepherd Marvin Gene Shepherd, 87, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 at his home. He attended Northeast High School and was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Marvin worked for Whitty Engine, K.W. Dart, B.F. Goodrich/Michelin Aircraft and retired in 1995. He owned the Cellar Lounge in Riverside, MO for many years. He loved his Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri Tigers. He managed the TWA Jets baseball team for many years coaching his sons. Marvin was a member of the Alpha Masonic Lodge No 659 A.F. & A.M. and was a Shriner. After retirement, he moved to Osceola and enjoyed country living at the lake. Marvin had an outgoing personality and was well-liked by his many friends. Survivors include two sons, Terry (Tayna) Shepherd and Stephen (Teresa) Shepherd; grandchildren, Stephen, Sara, Daniel, Jessie, and Suzanne; and three great-grandchildren, Nolan Paul, Dylan Claire and Damien Wayne. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother Harvey, and sister Marlene. Visitation is 10:00 AM Thursday, March 21st, with a funeral service at 10:30 AM, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Burial will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to Wayside Waifs. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)

