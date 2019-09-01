Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore
612 W. Foxwood Dr.
Raymore, MO 64083
(816) 322-5278
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Belton High School Performing Arts Center
801 W. North Ave
Belton, MO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Belton High School Performing Arts Center
801 W. North Ave
Belton, MO
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Belton High School Performing Arts Center
801 W. North Ave
Belton, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Troy Shaw


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Troy Shaw Obituary
Marvin Troy Shaw Marvin Troy Shaw, age 40, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Belton High School Performing Arts Center, 801 W. North Ave., Belton, Missouri 64012. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Following the service, a visitation will continue until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Belton CARES, 110 W. Walnut St. Belton, Missouri 64012. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now