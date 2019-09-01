|
Marvin Troy Shaw Marvin Troy Shaw, age 40, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Belton High School Performing Arts Center, 801 W. North Ave., Belton, Missouri 64012. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Following the service, a visitation will continue until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Belton CARES, 110 W. Walnut St. Belton, Missouri 64012. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019